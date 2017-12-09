- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army has described an online publication that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has been wounded in an alleged ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at an unnamed location in the North East while on his way to pay troops courtesy as false.

“This is not true. The Chief of Army Staff has not been involved in any ambush. In any case, there was no any recently reported ambush against any of our troops anywhere let alone in the North East,” Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Saturday while urging the public to disregard the ambush story .

“Nothing has happened to the Chief of Army Staff, he is hale and hearty and conducting his official duties diligently.

“The gallant troops are currently dealing decisive blows on the Boko Haram Terrorists in the Lake Chad area. Over 60 of the terrorists have either been captured or neutralised in the last 3 days. The Nigerian Army is also closing up with the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators. They will soon be exposed and the law will take its course against them,” the Army said in the statement.