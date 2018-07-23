No fewer than 41 inmates serving various jail terms in Afikpo and Abakaliki prisons, in Ebonyi State, have been granted freedom by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Alloy Nwankwo, during his jail delivery exercise.

Of the figure, 24 were discharged, while 17 were granted bail. Among those discharged were three juveniles.

Also, inmates who were awaiting trials but have been in custody for a longer period due to lack of diligent prosecution processes were released.

Some of them were said to have stayed beyond what could have been their maximum sentence, if they were convicted of the charge against them.

These were contained in a press statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, in the state, ASP Iyasei Nneka.

Others who benefited from the exercise, according to the press release, were three juveniles and some others with simple offences.

The Chief Judge, while speaking after the exercise appreciated the state Controller of Prisons, Emelia Adaobi Oputa; and other stakeholders for their support and efforts towards ensuring a successful exercise.

He promised to revisit the prison facilities for same purpose of decongestion before the end of December this year.

CP Oputa, in her response thanked the Chief Judge for keeping to his promise.

She also admonished the released inmates to be of good behaviour and law abiding, so that they will not return to the prison as recidivists.