The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on proper regulation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

According to a statement issued in Abuja, the Director-General of NBMA, Dr Rufus Ebegba, said that there was the need for government agencies to work together to that GMOs are well analysed to ascertain that there is no risk to Nigerians or the Nigerian environment before they are commercialised.

He said NBMA was established to ensure that the practice of Modern Biotechnology that resulted in GMOs was safe for both humans and the environment.

“Risk assessment is a pillar of the agency and NBMA is interested in the gene of insert.

In his response, the Director-General, SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, who was represented by the Director Legal Services, Mr Umaru Kawu, expressed happiness over the MoU, saying that SON is ready to partner with NBMA to actualise its mandate.

He stressed the need for government agencies to synergise in order to facilitate the set goals of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This MoU is a good one and I am happy that NBMA has signed MoUs with other major government agencies that will contribute to the effectiveness of its mandate”.

This collaborative MOU is fifth that NBMA signed with sister agencies in the bid to ensure that genetically modified products are safely deployed for the benefit of Nigerians.