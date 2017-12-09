The official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who was seen beating up a lady will appear before a disciplinary panel, according to Bisi Kazeem, spokesman of the corps.

A video, which trended online, had shown the man fighting with the woman along the Jalingo-Wukari road in Taraba state.

In a statement, Kazeem said preliminary investigation showed that the lady in the video was stopped for driving without wearing a seat belt.

“The offender flared up on the grounds that she was on seat belt; retorting and shouting on top of her voice with verbal insult on the arresting marshal who got provoked and retaliated verbally to the altercation,” the statement read.

“In the ensuing arguments, the front seat passenger who was also identified as mother to the offending driver, not only prompted her to physically attack the arresting marshal using her shoe, but joined in the attack, while the marshal fought back, though not in our character as an organisation that is very civil and disciplined.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that in view of the standing policy of the FRSC on issues of indiscipline among its personnel and vehemence with which the corps marshal holds issues of fighting involving its personnel on patrol duties, an investigation into the matter has been ordered, to determine the background, the cause and culprits of the unfortunate incident.”

He added that the affected officer had been directed to appear before the FRSC disciplinary panel at zone 3 headquarters Yola, Adamawa state “to face charges of fighting and conduct unbecoming of officers and gentlemen of the corps.”

“FRSC management regrets the embarrassment caused by the ugly incident to members of the public and strategic stakeholders of the corps whose supports have led to the high-level disciplinary standards the corps has been known for over the years,” he added.