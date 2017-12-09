The Kwara State House of Assembly, has directed that the new state Community Health Insurance Agency, be moved from the office of Secretary to the State Government, to the supervision of the Ministry of Health, as stated in the law recently assented to, by the State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed.

The House gave the directive in Ilorin, during the Ministerial budget defense of the Governor’s Office, before the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary, led by its Chairman, Barrister Kamaldeen Fagbemi.

The Chairman of the Committee Barrister Kamaldeen Fagbemi, said the directive was the position of the entire members of the committee and directed that the Budget of the Agency, be considered under the budget of State Ministry of Health.

In their remarks, member representing Owode/Onire, Oke Ero, and Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe Constituencies, Hon Abdul Rasheed Taiwo Abdullahi, Mrs Victoria Bunmi Afolayan and Hon Ahmed Ibn Mohammed, in their remarks urged the state government to urgently look into cash backing problem, affecting the implementation of some provisions of the 2017 budget, to ensure that the budget addresses, the critical needs of the people of the state.

They disclosed that the House had resolved to strengthen its oversight functions, with a view to ensuring that 2018 budget meets the critical needs of the people of the state.

Similarly, the Leader of the House, Hon Hassan Oyeleke has called for budgetary allocation, for Sporting Associations under the state Sports Council, on quarterly basis, to expose hidden and retain old talents, in the Sports Council.

The House Leader who advocated this, during the budget defence of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said the need became expedient to restore the lost glory of Sports in the state,

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of the House Committee on Youth, Sports, Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abdul Rafiu Abdul Rahman, has called on the state government to fast track the re invigoration of the state owned Media Houses for quality and effective service delivery in the State.