The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HUAWEI, a Chinese ICT company to establish an ICT Academy.

In his remarks during the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who signed on behalf of the institution, said the Huawei Academy Programme would benefit both staff and students of the university.

“ICT is the backbone of technology and innovations in every part of the world. Both UNN with Huawei will benefit from the MoU as the University has 45, 000 students population and about 15,000 are post-graduate students who have the zeal for research and innovation.

“I assure Huawei that UNN will live up to its expectations on the MoU,” he said.

Ozumba commended the ICT giant for finding the UNN worthy to establish the academy and pledged the support of staff and students of the university.

“Whatever Huawei will invest in UNN, it will reap many benefits from it.

“Lecturers in the university will benefit from the academy, as they will be using the resources from the academy, which ordinarily we cannot provide, to teach their students.

“UNN does not have simulators but the university will be using simulators because of Huawei academy in UNN,” he said.

The Channel Service Project Manager, Mr Simon Zhang who signed on behalf of Huawei, said UNN was the first university in Nigeria that Huawei academy has been established and promised that the company would do its best to ensure more staff and students embrace ICT.

“We are establishing our first Huawei academy in UNN and from here we will reach other universities in Nigeria.

“I thank the VC and the university management for their approval for the establishment of the academy in UNN,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Yemi Joseph, the Senior Solutions Architect Enterprise Marketing & Sales Manager, said the academy was the first ICT established in any federal university, adding that very soon, Huawei would establish an innovative centre in UNN.

“We can create a technology that will discover talents and make people to think innovatively.

“Huawei Academy programme will help students to kick-start their career by preparing them to work in the ICT industry.

“The academy will also help them to build their knowledge and confidence, develop their ICT skills and encourage them to gain global recognition and get Huawei certificate,” he said.