Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members proceeding to their places of primary assignment at different part of the country to be security conscious.

Kazaure, who was represented by the Acting Director of Corp Welfare and Inspectorate Department, Mrs. Josephine Okounghai, said this in Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai Local Government Area on Friday.

He urged the 2017 Batch “B’ Stream 1 corps members that they were their own security operatives and should be security conscious as they were not immune to societal ills

He encouraged them to make use of the security tips they received at the camp and warned against late night movement.

He charged the corps members to take their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training seriously to facilitate employment opportunities on completion of their service year.

“I am delighted with what I have seen so far and happy with the report rendered by the State Coordinator within a few months of his arrival here.

“I want to commend you, and encourage you to do what you are doing and not get discouraged so that by the time you leave here, you would have left an undeletable mark in Akwa Ibom

“You are your number one security officer. A lot of bad things have been happening to people across the nation.

“So you have to be very careful. There are kidnappers and armed robbers crawling around and you know that corps members are not immune,” Kazaure said.

He challenged the corps members to build on their training and tutelage in the camp as they proceed to their places of primary assignment, and encouraged them to keep their hostels and environment clean.

He commended the State Coordinator of NYSC, the officials and the camp support staff for their efforts towards ensuring a smooth operation of camp activities during the period of the orientation exercise.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Oluwale Amusan, lauded the DG for his visit and revealed that 2,255 corps members, comprising 1189 males and 1066 females registered for the exercise

He commended the 2017 Batch “B’ Stream 1 corps members, describing them as obedient, patriotic, respectful and diligent.

“All the corps members have been adequately kitted and I have observed considerable improvement in the quality of kit items and various sizes were available,” he said.

He noted that they had carried out all the programmes of the orientation course in line with the time table and had been able to tackle some challenges confronting them.