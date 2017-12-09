The Niger Government is to construct a 1,000-bed capacity hostel at the Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai at the cost of N500 million.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, made this disclosure in Minna on Friday.

He said that approval for the project had already been given by Gov. Abubakar Bello of the state.

“By January 2018, the contractor will mobilise to site; the institution’s management will ensure that the construction work is done according to contract specification.

“Student accommodation is one of the challenges the institution has been facing; the proposed project, when completed, will reduce the tension students go through to secure accommodation,’’ he said.

The VC lauded the State Government for its many interventions, aimed at making the school environment conducive for teaching and learning.