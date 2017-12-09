The newly-established Army War College, Nigeria, on Friday, graduated its 33 pioneer officers.

They comprise 30 officers from the army of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel; one from Navy; a Commander; one from Air Force (Wing Commander) and a Police officer, ACP.

The pioneer participants also known as “Course 1’’ of the college, 2017, had undergone a 26-week training in military “operational arts, campaign and strategic skills,’’ leading to the award of the “Fellow War College.’’

The college was set up in 2016.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, who was the special guest at the occasion, charged the graduands to “put all you have learnt into use’’ wherever they may find themselves.

“You must justify the enormous resources that were deployed to give you such world-class training,’’ Olonisakin said.

He said that their training had come at the right time, adding that they should apply the knowledge they had acquired from now till the end of their military career.

He underscored the importance of training in moulding, professionalising and discipline of officers, which he noted, contributed significantly in degrading the Boko Haram terrorists’ capabilities.

The CDS also charged the military to remain loyal to constituted authorities at all times.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that the objective of establishing the college was to develop the capacities of the Nigerian army officers in operational arts and campaign management.

Buratai said that this was necessary to sharpen their basic strategic kills.

“As you return to your units, bear in mind that you will be given appointments and responsibilities that would challenge and test the skills you have acquired from the course.

“Your sense of judgment in applying these skills could mark decisive points in the security challenges in the country.

“You must, therefore, brace to these likely challenges and match them with courage, conviction and high level of professionalism.

“You must uphold the highest standards of integrity, excellence, service and teamwork,’’ he said.