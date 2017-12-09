Kogi State Government has commenced the sale of its long awaited Confluence rice.

The confluence rice is being piloted by the State Agricultural Development Project (Kogi ADP).

The agency said it has commenced the milling and sales of the confluence rice to meet the high demand during the yuletide season.

Assistant Managing Director of Kogi ADP, Mr Isaac Ejiga, who made the revelation said the confluence rice is a product of sustained commitment of Kogi state government to make the state assume leadership position in food production in the country.

Ejiga assured that Kogi ADP will continue to contribute towards the state government determination to make confluence rice the most affordable rice for Kogites.

He said the product is available to the masses at Kogi ADP head office, Felele, Lokoja and will be sold to residents during the festive period and beyond. He put the cost price of 25kg bag at N7,000 while 10kg goes for N3,000.