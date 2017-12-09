The former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and co-promoter of National Intervention Movement (NIM), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is sleeping on his job.

He, therefore, urged him to take his job very seriously.

Agbakoba, who explained the reason for initiating and promoting NIM, said Nigerians want functional democracy where political office holders are accountable to the people, public institutions are strong and there is the rule of law.

Addressing newsmen in his Ikoyi, Lagos office, the activist cum lawyer said: “We want government to work for Nigerians. Presently, it is not. President Buhari needs to take his job seriously. He is sleeping on the job. He needs to sack his entire cabinet, because they have failed.

He queried why nobody has been fired formainagate and why the government is still appropriating billions of naira for turn around maintenance of dead refineries?

“What is governments plan for unemployment? Seventy percent of our young people are unemployed. It is alarming! What is the federal government’s plan for power? Should the privatisation process be reversed? Why is our bidding and procurement processes failing?” he queried.

Agbakoba maintained that the federal cabinet lacks competence and urged the President to sack his cabinet and engage people with competence, adding: “The federal cabinet lacks competence. The strategy of government business is completely distorted and that is a big shame.”

The legal luminary also did not spare the governors, saying at the states, governors must deploy state resources efficiently and stop frivolities.