Abia State Government has expressed its willingness and commitment to prioritise the payment of outstanding pensions and teachers salaries, while disbursing the expected third tranche of Paris Club refund.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, gave the hint when the Chairman of Abia State Civil and Pensioners Association, Dr Emeka Okparanta, paid a visit to his office to debunk allegations of his organizing a planned protest by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state.

- Advertisement -

Honorable Okiyi also noted that the present administration holds pensioners in the state in high esteem and will do everything within its powers to ensure their happiness.

According to the commissioner, “the government will prioritize the payment of pensioners and teachers with the next tranche of Paris Club Refund expected next week.

“We expect that such a move will help bring most pensioners close or at par with most of our civil servants who have already received October salary and getting set to receive November.”