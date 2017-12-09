The Board of the Army War College (AWC) has approved the promotion of 30 senior officers of the Nigerian Army to the next ranks, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has said.

Following the approval, 25 officers from the rank of Colonel are to be elevated to Brigadier General rank, while five other officers from the rank of Lt. Colonel will be elevated to Colonel.

But the approval would be subject to ratification by the Army Council, being the Army’s highest decision-making body.

The development came barely three weeks after the Army Council approved the promotion of no fewer than 173 officers to the next ranks.

The council said the promotion was in recognition of hard work, dedication to service of fatherland, as well as operational capabilities of the beneficiaries.

Buratai, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, in his opening remarks at the graduation ceremony of Army War College, Course 1, 2017, listed 30 Army graduates among the 33 course graduates as sole beneficiaries.

The college, which was established under the administration of Buratai, to train military personnel in different fields of operations, graduated its first set of officers who enrolled in the Institute.

Buratai, while addressing the participants at the end of the 26-week long programme, said he was happy that the institute has started achieving the aim for which it was established.

He told the participants that the board of the institution had given approval that they should be elevated to their various higher ranks.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said the college was established to develop the capacities of officers at the operational level.

The establishment of the college, he noted, underscored the importance that the government basis of developing a professional military education to international standards.

