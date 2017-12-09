The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the 19 northern states are not afraid of restructuring.

Tambuwal stated this on Monday in Jos, Plateau State, at the annual Law Week and memorial lecture by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Jos Branch, for Justice Dauda Azaki, who died 20 years ago.

“I can confidently say here that we in the north are not afraid of restructuring,” Tambuwal said.

Governor Tambuwal stressed that northerners were not afraid of the economic implications of restructuring, stating that most states in the north have enough mineral deposits to be self-sustaining.

Speaking in the same vein, the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, said restructuring is a welcome development as long as the proposed restructuring will not ignite rancour in the country.

Both Tambuwal and Abubakar spoke in political tongues like Nigerian politicians that are always economical with the truth. This is even when it is evident that some Northerners, if not majority of them are opposed to restructuring of the country.

This is just because the status quo favours them. That is why some influential Northern leaders, with the exception of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and few others, have been dismissive of the clarion call for restructuring. So, what is Tambuwal trying to say or pretend to be saying that is not known.

Luckily, Tambuwal is the Chairman of the 19 Northern States Committee on Restructuring. Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the report of the committee to know whether the North is afraid of restructuring or not. The content of the report will either vindicate Tambuwal or expose his hypocrisy.