Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto on Friday urged Christians to deepen their faith despite the assaults that Christianity is currently facing.

Kukah spoke in Sokoto at the ordination of three deacons and the re-dedication of Holy Family Cathedral.

He said that there were reasons for Christians to appreciate the threats they were facing today.

He said: “The corrosive influence of secular forces, a rise in anti-Christian philosophies, the falsification and misrepresentation of the sacred institution of marriages as exemplified in gay marriages and so on.

“Only last year, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria warned that the only guarantee to a strong society has to be strong families.

“Yet, encroachment of a false sense of modernity in private and public lives continues to threaten and undermine the foundations of family life.”

Kukah said Christians should remain resolute, because, “the hallmark of their faith, which is love and forgiveness seem like weakness but in reality, it is their strength”.

He added: “The wave of persecution of Christians around the world now threatens the foundation of our values and forgiveness in keeping with the mind of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“These are times for sobriety. We cannot pursue these agents of darkness on their own turf. We must heed the words of the Scripture.”

He further expressed sadness with the discrimination and divisions among Nigerian faithful, saying, Nigeria has been on trial in the last few years.

Kukah said: “We thought we had crossed the Rubicon and could turn a new leaf, end all forms of discrimination and divisions among our people after our elections.

“Sadly, we seem again to have done what we do best; namely, squander these chances and allow the dark forces of bigotry, prejudice and greed to take hold.

“As a result today, we are far more divided than we had ever been in the history of our nation.”

He appealed to Nigerians to allow for tolerance to reign among them.

He added: “Even in his days, in spite of having fought wars to install his religion, Usman Dan Fodio still warned that; a society can live with the unbelief, but it cannot live with injustice.”