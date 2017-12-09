The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned of an impending traffic buildup in Abuja occasioned by Saturday’s national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Kazeem said an increase in vehicular and human traffic was expected in roads around the Eagle Square, venue of the convention.

He stressed the need for motorists and other road users to be cautious, patient and cooperative with traffic management officials during the event.

He, however, assured the public that the FRSC had made adequate arrangements to ensure free-flow of traffic in the city during the event.

“There is going to be increase in human and vehicular traffic especially around the venue of the event, and roads leading to Abuja.

“But we have adequately deployed men and logistics to cater for motorists coming in from Lokoja, Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“We have beefed up our patrol and ambulance points on the roads.

“From Friday night until Sunday, our men will be at the various junctions leading to the venue of the event.

“Our own is traffic control to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

“We don’t want crash, and that is why we are calling for caution and patience among motorists and other road users in Abuja on Saturday,” he said.

Kazeem also called on Nigerians to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid road carnage during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.