President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma on his 80th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was made available by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Danjuma in the Nation, noting that he had contributed a lot to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one Nation for all citizens.

He also commended Danjuma for accepting to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI).

The PCNI was part of efforts by the Federal Government’s efforts at restoring stability to the northeastern part of the country ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The initiative was also designed to oversee all remedial programmes aimed at addressing the crisis in the region.

The president’s letter to Danjuma read: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 80th birthday.

“I share in the grace and joy that comes with this special day, having keenly followed your leadership trajectory over the years in selfless service to the nation, courageous military career and building a versatile business empire.

“As you turn 80 years, the meritorious role you played during the Nigerian civil war easily comes to mind, and as a Nation, we are grateful for your numerous interventions in the political space to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one Nation for our children.

“I believe your birthday is unique and memorable for the life you live in constantly looking out for the weak and vulnerable among us, which naturally inspired the TY Danjuma Foundation, and more recently, your acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative.

“I wish you God’s blessings of good health and long life to continue in the service of humanity.’’

Danjuma, who is the Chairman and Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, was born on Dec. 9, 1937, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba.