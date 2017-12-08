The federal government has begun the aerial spray to combat Quelea birds and other pests in 17 local government areas of Bauchi State.

Checks revealed that the exercise was being conducted by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in conjunction with the state government.

The state Governor Mohammed Abubakar, who officially launched the 2017 Quelea birds and other pest control spray in Bauchi Friday, said that farmers in the state suffered a huge loss due to the massive influx of the birds from neighbouring states.

- Advertisement -

He said that over N6 billion worth of farm produce, equivalent to 50,600 metric tonnes of various crops representing 59 per cent crop has been lost to Quelea birds and other pest in farmlands in Bauchi State.

According to him, “In 2016 dry farming season, farmers in the state suffered monumental loss due to massive influx of birds which was believed to have migrated from other neighbouring states of which 17 local government were affected.”