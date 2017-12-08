Two top staff and management of Access Bank Plc have been charged with contempt of court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offence Commission (ICPC).

The graft body dragged the Access Bank management and two staff to an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday for alleged refusal to go obey lawful invitation by the ICPC.

The accused were invited in connection with an alleged refusal of the bank to release the Post No Debit order on two firms, Blaid Construction Ltd and Braid Properties Ltd.

Listed along as defendants in the charge number CR/032/17 are the Managing Director and CEO, Mr Herbert Wigwe and another staff of the bank, Mrs Neka Adogu.

Osuobeni Ekpiwhre Akponimisingh, the ICPC Senior Legal Officer instituted the case against the defendant on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The charge sheet read in part: “That you, Mr Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO of Access Bank, sometimes in the month of November 2017 or thereabout within the jurisdiction of this honourable court willfully refused to honor a lawful invitation by the ICPC in respect of refusal to release the Post Debit order on all the accounts of Blaid Construction Limited and Blaid Properties Limited respectively.”

The charge sheet further noted that the invitation was conveyed to the bank, directing it to so do, adding “and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 28 (10) of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000.”