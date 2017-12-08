Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday night advised Nigerians to look beyond the challenges of 2017 and plan effectively for a more profitable future.

Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, made the remark at the 2017 Annual Dinner and Award Night of the Institute of Directors (IODs).

He said that one major way to secure such a future would be to focus attention on building the Nigerian brand with global relevance.

“We need to look beyond the challenges of today and plan ahead for a more profitable future.

“Recent developments in the business and investment environment require that we should take a critical look at the structure of corporate governance in the management of investments in an ethical and legal framework.

“Businesses are virtually transacted across artificial borders, jurisdictions and regulatory considerations, which impact on our economic development, wealth generation and job creation, ‘’ Ambode said.

According to him, one of the demands of the new and emerging world order is survival and growth of local enterprises as a strategy to boost the production capacity of the sector.

“It is time to focus attention on building the Nigerian brand with global relevance,’’ he said.

Ambode noted that the period of economic recession in Nigeria was a difficult one in which the people’s collective ingenuity and resilience were challenged.

The governor expressed delight that the country had come out of the recession.

“This year’s award provides yet another opportunity to felicitate with ourselves on the achievements recorded during the outgoing year and also look ahead at a promising new year.

Former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra appealed to Nigerian leaders to efficiently use public resources to build the country for public good.

He said that harsh economic situation was pushing citizens into illegal migration to countries such as Libya where they faced dehumanisation.

“The way forward is for all of us to work hard and build this country,“ Obi said.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the IoDs, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, said that there had been gradual improvement in governance in both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Mohammed said that public governance improved significantly under the present administration.

“The private sector knows if it does not govern well at the level of the boards, it cannot have productivity and profitability.

“Gradually many companies have been changing their directions but there are still challenges,’’ Mohammed said.

He said that there was need for chief executives and directors of companies to understand that good governance was critical to the growth of their organisations.

“If a company does not have it, such a company can collapse.’’

Mohammed said that the award was meant to encourage Nigerians who had good legacies. Four people and a company received the awards.

They are former Gov. Peter Obi, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the immediate past Minister of Agriculture and now President, African Development Bank Group; Mosunmola Abudu, Founder of Ebony Life TV, Dr Omobola Johnson, a former Minister of Information Communication Technology and Dangote Cement Plc.