The wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has advised women and youths to be actively involved in partisan politics to enable them play leadership roles in the country.

Akeredolu gave this advice on Friday in Akure at the inauguration of the Forum for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO).

According to her, the aim of creating FOWOSO is to develop and execute programmes that will build the capacity of women and youths.

She advised women to change their mindsets of limiting themselves to the homes but aspire to become breadwinners of the families as well.

According to her, this is where FOWOSO will become relevant; we cannot sit back and expect government to champion these causes.

“We owe it to ourselves and children to ensure that we are effectively developed to take up the challenge and make a useful impact on the economy.

- Advertisement -

“We have to play our part in preparing our women to be effective leaders in the economic sector of the country,’’ she said.

In a remark, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, lauded members of FOWOSO for supporting his wife since the inception of his administration.

According to the governor, women’s role in economic growth has grown to the point, where it becomes a loss to the society to segregate them from economic activities and decision making process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FOWOSO is an initiative of the governor’s wife, established for children and women in the state.

The forum is also established to give free medical check-up for women as well as give economic empowerment to selected women in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The empowerment includes the distribution of sewing machines, hair dryers, grinding machines, gas cylinders and cash gifts.