The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has urged teachers in the state to improve on their teaching skills so that they could impact quality knowledge on their pupils.

Adebule said through that, it would enhance efficiency and quality standard of education.

Adebule said this at the Education District IV Christmas Carol/Musical concert and send off party for some of its retiree held on Friday in Surulere, Lagos State.

Adebule was represented at the occasion by Mrs Kehinde Hazoume, the Director of Education Resource Centre, Lagos Ministry of Education.

The deputy governor appealed to teachers to be committed, hardworking and dedicated to their profession.

“Effective teaching and learning is paramount to the upgrading of education standard in the state and in Nigeria at large.

“We will not compromise our standard of education for less. We will continue to maintain and ensure quality standard of education in the state,” she said.

According to her, the Gov. Ambode-led administration is committed to the goal of providing education for all; education policy directions and also exclusive education delivery for all children and youths in the state.

“The present administration will continue to build more schools, rehabilitate and upgrade existing ones to enhance effective and quality education.

“ We will also continue to expose our personnel and teachers to quality and relevant training,” she said.

Adebule appealed to teachers to cooperate with government and ensure that its policies were well implemented.

“We must be mindful of the task ahead of us in 2018 and brace up to ensure that we contribute our quota to the development of education in the state,’’ she said.

The deputy governor also congratulated all retirees for the length of meritorious service they put into the educational sector of the state.

“I join others to celebrate your diligence, commitment and dedication to duty.

“You have contributed in no small measures to the programmes and policies designed to realise the vision of functional and quality education for our children in the state, ” she said.

Mrs Lola Are-Adegbite, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District IV, congratulated the retirees.

She said that Educational District IV was reputed for excellence in all ramifications stressing that a lot had been achieved especially in respect to the educational administration in Lagos state.

Are-Adegbite commended all the district directors, principals, vice principals, head of departments, teaching and non-teaching staff for not violating the rules and regulations prescribed for them by government.

“We thank God that you did not drag the name of the Educational District IV in the mud, thank you for being the source of clean breath.

“ I appreciate the arms of Apapa and Surulere zones, you are indeed worthy of emulation, thank you for the generosity, ” she said.

Mr Kamal Baiyewu, the immediate past Chairman, Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government, commended the teachers for their hard work.

He also advised the retirees to always participate and give their support to community services.

Mrs Akintola Benson, the speaker at the occasion, said Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration had mandated the Lagos State Ministry of Establishment and Training to keep on training and retaining the state public servants so that they could increase their productivity and cope effectively.

“Lagos State is a mega city that aspires to move to summer city in line with global trend.

“The Governor said the ministry will continue to recruit to increase productivity, ” he said.

Dr Ama Onyerinma, the founder of Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative, advised parents and teachers to do more for children in the area of quality education.

She said that with it, they children would fit into any part of the world and be recognized for their quality standard.

“I congratulate the teachers, the district IV directors and principals for continuing to excel and working toward higher level of education for their students, ” Onyerinma said.