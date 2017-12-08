The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Friday 3,027 out of 121,396 pregnant women tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the first round of the Maternal and Newborn Child Health (MNCH) Week.

A representative of the Agency, Victoria Azodoh, disclosed this at a three -day seminar on Reproductive, Maternal, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) for Wives of North Central Governors in Minna.

She also said 1,870 out of 129,838 women of child bearing age also tested positive to HIV.

Azodoh said the data was gathered during the MNCH week nationwide.

She also said 336,430 children were immunized, 29,265,569 given Vitamin A and 15,240676 dewormed across Nigeria.

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, expressed dismay at the high malnutrition and maternal and child mortality rate in the country, describing it as disheartening.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by former deputy Governor of Plateau State, Chief Pauline Tallen, said the situation whereby the nation records 120 deaths per 1000 live birth is unacceptable and should be addressed.