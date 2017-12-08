Some politicians, lawmakers and human rights campaigners have blamed parents and governments for illegal migration of Nigerian youths to Libya where they undergo dehumanisation.

In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, the politicians and others described the situation as unfortunate, and urged actions to discourage the trend.

The citizens were reacting to the return of some Nigerians illegal migrants to Libya on Tuesday.

144 Nigerians were brought home from Libya on Tuesday by the Federal Government with the assistance of International Organisation for Migration (IMO).

The return resulted from outcries against dehumanisation of illegal migrants in Libya.

A chieftain of APC in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Umar, expressed sadness that some parents assisted their children to risk their lives in dangerous migration.

“This issue, though a worldwide phenomenon, is prevalent in Nigeria.

“While most nations are forced into migration by difficult situations, in Nigeria, it is a preference.

“Parents sell their properties and use the outcome to assist their children to risk their lives in dangerous migration. This has given Nigeria notoriety for bad culture export, especially to Europe.

“State governments, where such potential migrants are prevalent, must engage in mass social re-orientation of its citizens.

“Federal Government agencies such as the police, immigration and National Orientation Agency should do more to break the chain of illegal migration,’’ Umar said.

A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Bisi Yusuff, also blamed parents for their children’s suffering in Libya.

He said that many parents failed to guide their children and wards to believe in the dignity of labour.

According to the legislator representing Alimosho Constituency I in the state Assembly, many Nigerians left certainty in the country for uncertainty in another country due to improper guidance.

Yusuff said: “I feel sad about the ordeals of the returnees from Libya. It is pathetic that such slavery is going on in Africa.

- Advertisement -

“The greatest blame goes to parents who have failed to guide their wards well.

“For the government, there should be economic justice, social justice and cultural justice to end this trend.

“Let the government improve the economy of the country, and there will be a reduction in the trend of human trafficking and illegal migration.’’

He called for job creation and provision of an enabling environment for investment to engage more Nigerians gainfully.

Yusuff also urged the Federal Government to severely punish human traffickers.

Mr Dennis Aghanya, Executive Secretary of Anti-Corruption Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), appealed to the three tiers of government to explore more avenues to engage the youth meaningfully to stop them from dangerous migration.

“The situation is quite bad.

“Governments should invest in sports, as it is now done in Europe, and engage the youth; this is in addition to investment in mechanised agriculture which will be attractive for our teaming graduates.

“Once employments are created, our youths will not find it attractive to leave the shores of this country to face such dehumanisation,’’ Aghanya said.

Prince Toyin Raheem, Executive Secretary of Campaign for Constitutionalism and Human Rights, urged the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerian migrants in Libya would return home safely.

“The government of Nigeria must, as a matter of urgency, contact all the factions in Libya since there is no legitimate government in place that will facilitate the safe return of our people back home.

“Government should also wake up and work for the masses to make life easy for the people.

“Nigerians believe in their homes; it is harsh economic situation that forced them to embark on dangerous trips,’’ Raheem said.

A total of 171 Nigerians had in February voluntarily returned home from Libya with stories of suffering.

No fewer than 155 Nigerians were repatriated from Libya in March, 164 in May, and 135 in August.