The prevailing weather condition in the country has forced President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State by road.

Buhari embarked on the trip from Kano State where he has been on official visit.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Shehu said the President, who was accompanied to Daura, by Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, was received on the border between Jigawa and Katsina States by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

“The condition of the weather necessitated the trip to Daura by road,” he said.

Before leaving Kano however, Buhari was reported to have on Thursday said current changes to trade and investment policies by the government since he was inaugurated in May 2015 will help the nation to diversify the economy, attract more foreign investments and speed up the country’s industrialisation.

He spoke at the inauguration of two newly-established agro-based industries, shortly before he ended the state visit.

The President noted that the overall effect of these achievements would lead to job creation and better living conditions for citizens as promised by the governing All Progressives Congress.