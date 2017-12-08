Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said that the Plateau and Kaduna State Governments are working round the clock with security operatives to have the Plateau PDP Chairman, Chief Damishi Sango, released.

Sango, a former Minister of Sports, and four others were abducted by unknown persons on Wednesday evening at Jere-Kaduna on their way to Abuja from Jos.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press, Mr. Emmanuel Nanle, on Friday said the state governments were working for their unconditional release without delay.

“I received with deep concern the news of the abduction of Hon. Damishi T. Sango, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Plateau State and four others at Jere, Kaduna State on their way to Abuja.

“To say the least, I am most saddened by this act of inhumanity to man that must be condemned totally,” he said.

Lalong, while sympathising with members of the families of the kidnapped victims and the PDP over their traumatising experience, also called for calm.

He assured travelers on Plateau-Kaduna and Kaduna-Abuja routes, that the Federal and the state governments were taking every step to ensure that the roads were secured from armed robbers and kidnappers.

The governor further enjoined Plateau citizens to be vigilant while on transit and ensure that they reported all suspected criminal movements they noticed to the relevant authorities.