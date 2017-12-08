President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he said “I belong to everybody and belong to nobody” during his swearing in after he won the 2015 presidential election.

This was part of a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari spoke at a state dinner held in his honour in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Buhari, whose body language has shown he would be seeking reelection in 2019, results of the 2003, 2007 and 2011 presidential elections showed that Kano State remained his stronghold.

He said, “My problem is Nigeria and I have been involved in almost all the instability Nigeria experienced – the civil war, the coups and counter-coups.

“That was why I said during my swearing- in that ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’.”

Buhari further congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on his development strides in the state.

He called on other political office holders to emulate and support the state governor.

He added, “He is a great politician and I am afraid I am still learning.”

The President reaffirmed that his message at his inaugural address would continue to guide his stewardship to Nigerians.