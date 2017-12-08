The Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Inuwa Hafiz, has denied receiving 100 security vehicles from the Cross River State government.

CP Hafiz said on Thursday that though, the command received few vehicles before his arrival, it was not up to 100, as most of the vehicles were given to ‘Operation Skolombo’.

“These vehicles were not directly given to us; they were given to Operation Skolombo, an outfit of the state government but manned by the Military and the Police. They cannot claim they were given to the Police command, where are they?” He queried.

“Before my arrival, some vehicles were given to the Police but they are not up to one hundred as alleged by government functionaries in the state. Government donated vehicles to operation Skolombo which is an outfit of the state but headed by the Military.

“As far as the Police are concerned, our vehicles are in our divisions, that is the one we can confirm as our own. I know the Governor has kept on promising us vehicles but we are yet to take possession of them”, he added, pointing out that it was wrong for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to say that the divisions have no vehicle.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Events Management, Mr Kenneth Akla, has alleged that the state government donated lots of vehicles to the Police but cannot go out to monitor the usage of such vehicles.

Akla, who was reacting to security lapses in the state ahead of Calabar Carnival and Festival had said, “We cannot go out to monitor vehicles donated to the Police.”