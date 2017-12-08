The Nigeria Police have denied various reports linking the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the ongoing campaign for the scraping of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS.

Nigerians recently took on their social media platforms to call for the scrapping on the police crack team following the excesses of its officers.

Following the public outcry, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Idris Kpotun Ibrahim, directed the immediate restructuring of SARS teams across the country

Reports, however, cropped up on social media accusing the Speaker, Dogara of sponsoring the campaign.

Reacting, to the claim however, the Force Headquarters in a statement by its PRO, Jimoh Moshood, asked the general public to ignore the report, insisting that the NPF had regard for the office of the speaker and his person.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force never accused the Honorable Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara of any connection with the #ENDSARSNOW campaign and its convener.

“The Force holds the Honourable Speaker in high esteem and has high regards and respect for the Person and Office of the Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives and will not do anything to disrespect his Office and his Person in any way.”