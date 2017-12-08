The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps says it has deployed about 60 patrol vehicles, 1,500 regular marshals, 3,000 special marshals, 10 motorcyclists and two ambulances to various routes in the state.

The Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that the deployments were to curb crashes and prevent gridlocks during the end of year festivities.

Omeje said the corps would double its efforts by strengthening its operations along the major highways in anticipation of the traffic upsurge witnessed during the period.

He said: “During the festive period, we are not going to leave any stone unturned on all our routes in Lagos State.

“The corps will begin ‘Operation Zero’ with 60 patrol vehicles and we are setting up four camps in the state where our regular marshals can camp for 24 hours for prompt response to distress calls and emergencies.

“We will also evacuate the obstructions that can cause danger to motorists on highways.

“Instead of any motorist sleeping on the road as a result of gridlock on highways during the festivities, my men and I will be the ones to sleep on the road.”

According to Omeje, driving under the influence of alcohol has continued to pose a great risk on the highways and resulted in a significant percentage of recorded crashes.

Omeje said this was in spite of concerted efforts by the corps and the stakeholders in the Beer Sectoral Group.

The sector commander disclosed that from December 2015 to October 2017, a total of 1,298 drivers were analysed with breathalysers.

He said a total of 1,164 drivers tested negative, while 134 of them tested positive to alcohol.

The sector commander urged the motoring public to avoid exceeding speed limits, drunk driving, overloading and dangerous driving.

The FRSC boss said life was too precious to be wasted on the road as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

Omeje said: “It is better to be late to your destination than to be ‘the late.’”