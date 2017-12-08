The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called for the immediate suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mr. Michael Alatise, for allegedly refusing to pay deserving academic staff of their earned allowance as directed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka.

It was learnt that the controversy generated by the discrepancy in the sharing formula of earned allowance between academic and non academic staff in the institution led to strike action by the non-academic staff in the institution last week.

ASUU in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Deji Omole, and the Secretary, Peter Olapegba, asked the VC to approach the Governing Council with a request to suspend the Bursar immediately for his deliberate refusal to carry out lawful directive which is already creating avoidable crisis in the university

In the statement made available on Thursday evening, ASUU insisted that the earned academic allowances must be paid on or before Monday 12th December, 2017.

The union declared that failure of the Bursar to immediately pay members verified Earned Academic Allowances claims as approved by the VC amounted to gross insubordination and flagrant disobedience of lawful directive.

The union stated further that the congress has also empowered the leadership of ASUU to approach the necessary “government agencies to enforce payment in case the University Administration fails to effect payment of the allowance.

“The Congress noted that the Vice Chancellor had approved payment based on the decisions reached by the University Administration and the unions at a meeting on Monday 27 November, 2017 that deserving academic staff should have their claims computed and paid without further delay”

“We write to express our utmost disappointment at the deliberate refusal of the University Administration to pay the earned academic allowances released and properly labeled to our members. It is then a very rude shock to us that the University is foot dragging on payment. Since your administration appears helpless the leadership of the Union is left with no option but to escalate the matter beyond the university for external intervention. We however hope that reason will prevail to avert such ugly development”, the union said.

It was gathered that the Federal Government had disbursed the sum of N1, 626,117,386.20 for the payment to deserving academic staff of the University of Ibadan to offset the 2009/2010 session of the 2009 ASUU/FGN agreements.