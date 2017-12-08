Federal Government empowerment scheme, N-Power, has warned applicants against fraudsters acting as beneficiaries of the scheme.

The scheme announced that no fees or connection will guarantee final selection while advising those swindling participants to desist.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the scheme announced that names of fraudster will be released soon and also dismissed from the programme.

The statement reads “N-Power is the employability and enhancement programme of the Federal Government.

“Unemployment has been a cause of concern in Nigeria. Despite the rate of unemployment, many employers have raised concerns about the employability of the Nigerian graduate.

“N-Power NG among other things was created to address the root cause of unemployment. It is an emergency intervention for beneficiaries to hone their skills during the stipulated 24 months, improve their employability status, become entrepreneurs if they so wish and gain experience in the process.

“It is therefore disheartening to witness existing beneficiaries form groups insisting on making themselves permanent staff. Some beneficiaries in these groups have positioned themselves as having influence and asked many of the 2017 applicants pay a fee to them to guarantee final selection. This is a reprehensible act. The names of these beneficiaries will be published shortly and they will be dismissed from the programme.

“Let us be very clear to the existing beneficiaries and the new applicants, N-Power expects everyone to conduct themselves properly. If anyone is unhappy with the programme, they are free to exit so another can take their place.”