Justice Adeniyi Ademola has faulted the National Judicial Council over its statement that he was compulsorily retired.

The NJC had in a statement on Thursday said it compulsorily retired Ademola and Justice O. O. Tokode.

Both of them were of the Federal High Court.

Before the NJC’s retirement, news had filtered in that Justice Ademola had turned in his retirement letter.

Reacting to the development in an interview, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), counsel to Justice Ademola, said the Judge retired voluntarily immediately he was freed by the court of any infractions over the allegations levied against him by the Federal Government.

Ademola was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Federal High Court in Abuja alongside his wife, Olabowale, of charges of corruption brought against them by the Federal Government.

Clarke said: “Justice Ademola, who was approaching the voluntary retirement age, resigned the moment he was absolved of any wrongdoings by the court.

“Though I am not aware of any compulsory retirement as you mentioned now, but all what I know was that he was absolved by the court of any wrongdoings.

“As it is, he is not found guilty of any offence(s), so I would not know of any compulsory retirement owing to wrongdoings.

“He retired voluntarily, which I believed he reserved the right to do so.

“And I am not aware of any appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“This is because I am not aware that they compiled any record of the court proceedings for their appeal.”