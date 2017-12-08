President Mohammadu Buhari has said that all assets seized from corrupt persons in and out of the country would be sold soonest and the proceeds would be paid into the coffers of the government for public use.

He made the disclosure in an interactive section with community leaders held at the Coronation Hall, government house Kano state north western Nigeria on the second day of his official visit to the state.

- Advertisement -

“Seized or forfeited assets will be sold as quickly as possible and the money saved in government accounts to be used for welfare of Nigerians especially youths for whom he is worried about their future,” he said.

He said the decision was to forestall what happened after his regime in 1985 where all assets that were seized from corrupt person were promptly returned to them.

He said his administration will continue to pursue corruption to the later but confessed that it remained the major headache when he took over the government.