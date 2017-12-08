President Muhammadu Buhari has approved enrolment of members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, into the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazuaure made this known yesterday while addressing the corps members at the Osun NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.

General Kazaure said he received a call on Wednesday night that the president had approved the enrolment of all NYSC members into the NHIS programme.

His words: “Let me inform you, the president has approved the enrolment of all corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“In fact, I was impressed when they called me last night that very soon, they will finish the whole process. I am sure that by next week, everything would be okay.”

The DG also used the opportunity to advise and preach unity to the corps members, saying Nigerians must all live in unity.

He told the corps members to be agents of change where ever they found themselves, tasking them need to be agents of change and make an impact where ever they get posted to for their primary assignment after leaving the camp.