Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house of representatives, has accused Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, of blackmail.

Moshood had accused “mischevious” politicians of being behind the #EndSARS campaign.

The police spokesman also said Segun Awosanya, alleged sponsor of the campaign, was in a photograph with Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.

But speaking with journalists on Thursday, Namdas said Moshood’s claims is a way of diverting attention away from the allegations against the police.

“The attention of the house of representatives and that of the Rt. Hon. Speaker Yakubu Dogara has been drawn to stories in the media credited to the Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, insinuating that the #EndSARS lead campaigner, Mr. Segun Awosanya, has ties with POLITICIANS and even displaying a photograph in which the said Awosanya appeared with the speaker,” he said.

“This is the height of blackmail against the person and office of the speaker and an affront on the institution of the house of representatives.

“Although the Force PRO denied accusing the speaker of sponsoring Mr. Awosanya and other campaigners, we wish, for the sake of clarity to address the mischief inherent in this sinister and insidious action by Moshood and the Police to make the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the House of Representatives subject of controversy and to divert public attention from the apparently sordid and weighty allegations against the Police especially the SARS unit.”

“Speaker Yakubu Dogara is not ashamed of being a politician because he is not just a politician but a tested and trusted leader, a lawyer and legislator of note with untainted honour and impeccable integrity,” he said.

“The honorable members of the house of representatives do not also have any cause to deny their status as politicians.”

Namdas said the directive of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), for the reorganisation of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) showed that “all is not well with the activities of the embattled squad”.

“This, notwithstanding, the house commends the maturity and introspection of the IGP through his directive for the immediate reorganisation of SARS which is an indication that all may not be well with the activities of the embattled squad after all,” he said.

“The house wishes to strongly advise the police to ensure respect for the constitutional rights of the citizens to participate in governance through opinions and contribution of ideas and must protect citizens exercising that constitutional right including the #EndSARS lead campaigner, Segun Awosanya, other campaigners and indeed all citizens exercising their constitutional rights lawfully.”