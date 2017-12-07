- Advertisement -

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for the adoption of “computational thinking’ approach in teaching and learning in Nigerian secondary schools.

NYCN made this submission at a joint briefing by Mr Nnadi Oputa, Welfare Officer, Directorate of Education and Training, NYCN and Alhassan Alhassan, Secretary, of the directorate on Thursday in Abuja.

Computational thinking is the thought processes involved in formulating a problem and expressing its solutions in such a way that a computer, human or machine can effectively carry out.

It entails thinking the way computer thinks in solving societal problems.

Oputa said teachers should be trained in acquire the needed skills so that they could impact on the students.

“In-service programme is very important because of the flexibility of our society; the society improves and changes occur.

“For example, computational thinking is the new standard in global academic expectations of students in secondary schools.

“To this challenge, NYCN, under Education and Training Directorate is willing to conduct more academic programmes for the teachers in various schools across the nation.

“We are in a computer age; we need to introduce to more schools the concept of coding , use of robotic and artificial intelligence because technology is now part of human existence,’’ he said.

He said that teachers were nation builders; hence the need to take their welfare seriously.

The welfare officer said that the Nigerian education system had done a lot so far in preparing the learners for the challenge ahead a lot was still needed to be done.

On his part, Alhassan said that education did not flourish in a situation of total poverty, terror and fear; rather it thrived in an organised setting and a peaceful environment.

He said that instead of dismissing teachers on the context of failing examination, they should be engaged in in-service training programme to upgrade themselves.

The secretary said, however, that the Federal Government had shown a great deal of commitment to improving the education sector by building schools and procurement of computers and equipment for science practical.

“Also in facilities, we encourage the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to synergise in upgrading facilities in schools.

“We also encourage them to provide reading and writing materials to students who their parents cannot afford to provide such learning materials.’’

He said that the directorate had started the training of teachers in Computer Technology, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence which were the waves in global academic terrain.