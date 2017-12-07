- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has sealed a Private Guard Company (PGC) operating illegally in the state, its Commander, Mr John Adewoye, said.

Adewoye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday.

He also said that the corps had generated N14.51 million revenue for the Federal Government through registration and renewal of licences of private guard companies in the state.

He said that the state presently had 119 licenced private guard companies.

The commander said the anti-vandal squad of the corps had arrested 16 suspects, five trucks, 11 buses and recovered a hijacked trailer loaded with 45,000 litres of petroleum product, recently.

“Three weeks ago, two suspected vandals were arrested with suspected petroleum product of 33,000 litres.

“The suspects were apprehended by the anti-vandal squad of the command at Conoil in Mokola, after illegally siphoning 33 litres of PMS from NNPC pipeline around Sapade in Ogun.

“The suspects have been arraigned in court and prosecution is ongoing.

“We would not relent in protecting the national assets and infrastructure,” he said .

He urged Nigerians to see national assets as something that belonged to everyone which should be protected by all and sundry.

Adewoye said the anti-fraud unit of the command had handled 70 cases and recovered N3.6 million for the owners.

He said the corps recorded tremendous achievement this year compared to 2016 and attributed it to the support received from other security agencies and the public.

He urged the public to continue to give useful information to the security agencies, saying that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.