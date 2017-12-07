- Advertisement -

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said arrangement had been put in place to implement the embedded power project which would soon bring electricity to every home in the state.

Ambode spoke at the 2017 community day celebration with the theme: “Community Affinity: Aligning Lagos Communities with Private Sector” held in Lagos.

He said that his administration would not rest until it ensured that there was light in every home, a school in every ward, as well as a clinic in every neighbourhood.

“These may look like tall dreams, but history has shown that they are achievable. Together, we shall realise these goals,” he said.

The governor also said that the government hoped to achieve phenomenal increase in the state’s internally generated revenue in 2018 by persuading more people into the tax net.

“2018 is going to be a better year for Lagos.

“With your support through the performance of your obligations, we can safely commit ourselves in the conviction that by the end of 2018, more youths will be in schools and more families will be gainfully employed.

“With a home to return to and a community to live in, our dream of a more secure and prosperous state will be another Nigerian wonder,” he said.

Ambode commended the Community Development Associations for coming together to celebrate the values of community development.

He also appealed to residents to continue to cooperate with his administration to make the state bigger and better.

Earlier, Alhaji Tajudeen Quadri, Chairman, Community Development Advisory Committee, urged the Community Development Associations and Committees to imbibe the spirit of transparency and accountability in running their affairs.

Quadri, who said the theme of the event was apt, urged community leaders to key into Corporate Social Responsibility as a vehicle to boost development at the grassroots.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami, urged residents to support the state government to deliver more on its promises of improved services, programmes and projects.

Prizes were won by community associations for self help projects, while the governor also announced a gift of N500, 000 to each of the community development committees.