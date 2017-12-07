- Advertisement -

Nasarawa State Government on Thursday said it had secured N1.8 billion loan from commercial banks to pay November salary of local governments’ workers.

The State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Haruna Iliya-Osegba, disclosed this at the meeting of state/local government Joint Account Committee in Lafia.

He said the decision to borrow from commercial banks followed the postponement of the November meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“As a responsible government, we have to look inward to enable us pay our workers in view of the Yuletide season.”

The commissioner said the banks had expressed readiness to provide the money, hence the need to seek approval of stakeholders.

He said the affected workers would start collecting their salary as from Friday, December 8.

Earlier, Abdullahi Adeka, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Saadatu Yahaya, Interim Management Committee Chairman, Obi Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, commended the state government for securing the loan.