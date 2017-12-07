- Advertisement -

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Federal Government to resuscitate the Gari Irrigation Project in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state to boost food production.

Ganduje made the call, on Thursday, at an interactive session with President Muhammadu Buhari and community leaders, held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

He said if rehabilitated, the facility would boost irrigation activities and encourage many farmers to embrace dry season farming in the area and boost food production in the state.

Governor Ganduje also urged Federal Government to reconstruct the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja road to reduce the number of accident being recorded along the route.

The governor said “I want to use this opportunity to call for total rehabilitation of Kano-Kaduna-Abuja road to save lives and property being lost as a result of accidents.”

He announced that the Kano State Government planned to establish a Seed Development Company in collaboration with some research institutes in the country and urged Federal Government to support the initiative in terms of concession support.

He commended the Federal Government for making the Kano-Maiduguri, Kano-Katsina roads dual carriage and for constructing western bye-pass roads.

Ganduje said “the visit of Mr President to Kano has put to rest some mischievous speculations that you will not visit Kano.

“I want to assure the President that the government and people of Kano State will continue to support you.”

Organised by the Kano State Government to enable stakeholders to interact with President Buhari, the interactive session was attended by religious and community leaders, as well as members of the business community, among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Kano on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to the state.