Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has replied critics over the newly-created Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

According to a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Mr. Okorocha said the ministry was a laudable initiative and predicted that critics will regret downplaying the essence.

“At the end of the day, the achievements of the new Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment will be so amazing that the critics of the initiative, will not only be shocked but will also regret to have drawn the curtain for the new Ministry even before it takes off,” the statement read.

Mr. Rochas said the accolades he envisaged will overwhelm the early criticisms when the ministry takes full effect.

“We accept all the criticisms in good faith and commend the critics. That is what makes the society dynamic and our democracy juicy. The truth is that, the new Ministry is not an accidental discharge but a well-thought out idea that will benefit Imo people in particular and all men and women of goodwill in general. We only ask the critics to give us time,” the governor said.

He cited the statue he recdently erected in honour of South African President, Jacob Zuma as the basis for the widespread criticism.

“Some people have also talked about Jacob Zuma’s statue as a referenced case. The criticisms that greeted Zuma’s statue were all anchored on the corruption allegations against the South African President. Yet, the fact remains that the man is still the President of that country. He has neither been sentenced to imprisonment nor impeached as president following these corruption claims.”

He faulted his predecessor, Ikedi Ohakim, for also criticising Mr. Okorocha’s policies and programmes, adding that Mr. Ohakim was the least qualified to make criticism.

At a ceremony in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, Mr. Okorocha administered the oath of office to his sister, Ogechi Ololo (Nee Okorocha) and 27 others in a cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment of his sister to head the new ministry sparked off widespread criticism from Nigerians on Twitter and other social media.

On Wednesday, Mr. Okorochas’ administration had clarified the christening of the new ministry.

His spokesperson, Mr. Onwuemeodo, said a typographical error led to the naming of the Ministry as the Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfillment. It is now called Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

The recent development has triggered a group known as the Imo People’s Action for Democracy, IPAD, to announce a planned one-week rally in Owerri, the state capital to express dissatisfaction against the Okorocha-led government.