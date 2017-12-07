- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Government has declared over N1.864billion as Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October 2017 compared to previous months of of Bayelsa State about 700 and 800 million naira.

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, who made this known Thursday in Yenagoa during the monthly edition of the Transparency Initiative Briefing held at the State government house, noted that the state government is working to ensure that the oil companies pay their dues as demanded of them.

John Jonah said that Chevron Company has complied and that the state government was in talks with other companies to ensure they also comply, adding that by the time the rest of them pay up their debts the state will have much more and become less dependent on the federal allocation.

“We have been aggressive a little and also relate well with them because it is imperative for them to pay as to boost our IGR, with the breakthrough we have made from Chevron, we will also see that others comply. Our negotiation with Shell is ongoing, we have succeeded in Chevron and that shows that we are making progress”

The state has committed itself to generation of IGR in order to meet its salary obligations without depending on FAAC.

The deputy governor, who also faulted the delay in the payment of salaries in the state, attributed the delay to the postponement of FAAC meeting, adding that the monthly federal allocation for November 2017 to the state as well as the expected London/Paris Club debt refund has not been released.

He noted that the expected London/Paris club refund was never the 2nd part but a 25percent part of the earlier 50 percent, adding that the federal government will never order the state to pay monies but can only advise.

While rendering the financial status for the Month of October he said, the statutory allocation, 13 percent derivation, VAT, refunds from other states and the exchange differences stood at 11, 793, 129, 358.24k.

He noted that the total deduction was about 1, 721,431.30k, adding that the total net inflow for the month was 12,253,163,036.43k.

He said after recurrent payment and capital payment of over 6 billion, the state has about 2, 893,943,556.83k

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated that the funds due the state governments have not been released because of the failure of the Federal Government to hold the crucial meeting of the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee for the month of November.

He also explained that the non-release of the funds was responsible for the delay in the payment of the salaries of workers for the month of November, assured workers in the state that the state government would ensure a prompt payment of the salaries as soon as the funds are released.

He commended the workforce of the state for their patience and promised that they will hear from the government as soon as possible, noting that since January of this year the state government is not owing a dine of workers salaries.