The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, His Lordship, Most Reverend Charles Hammawa, has described the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in Benue State as a development that has not only brought peace to the state but has also become a reference point across the country.

The Bishop who made this known Thursday in a letter of commendation to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on his commitment to selfless service to the overall development of Benue, also appreciated him for the support to the Jalingo diocese.

Leader of the delegation, Mr Nicolas Abu while presenting the letter to Governor Ortom, expressed the gratitude of Bishop Hammawa, all priests and the lay faithful of the Diocese to the governor, urging him to continue with the good work he is doing for the people of Benue State.

Responding, Governor Ortom applauded Bishop Hammawa and the entire Jalingo Diocese for sending a delegation to identify with him and the people of the state especially on the implementation of the law.

“I am overwhelmed by the love shown to me and the people of the state by the Bishop of Jalingo, the law to prohibit open grazing and encouragement of ranching by the State is a step that will fast-track development”