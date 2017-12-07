- Advertisement -

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has re-affirmed the state government’s pledge to provide quality education for all children, revealing plans to established more schools in the state.

Mrs. Adebule said their focus was on educational development projects that would enhance and empower the younger ones and prepare them for leadership positions in future.

She disclosed this at the Christmas Carol/Musical Concert/Send off party organised by Education District IV for Retiree in Surulere, Lagos.

Mrs. Adebule, who was represented by the Director of Education Centre, Mrs. Kehinde Hazoume, said the goal was to provide quality education and avoid a general decline in the sector, stating that the education policy direction is inclusive for the young ones, with adequate facilities, teaching aid and According to her, conducive environment made available for them to achieve academic success.

“The educational system, in the state, would continue to experience innovative changes, stating that they would continue to rehabilitate, reset, enhance and upgrade the educational facilities in schools, in order to create enabling learning environment.

- Advertisement -

“All children especially the ones in primary schools both public and private is assured of an enhanced environment ideal for their learning so they can achieve academic and emotional development”, she said.

Also Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Are-Adegbite, in her address, said the district have been working diligently to meet up with the demand and policies approved by the state government to ensure, a significant improvement in teaching methods and staff quality, including the introduction of technology-based instructional tools to achieve better performance outcomes in public schools.

Adegbite expressed gratitude to the district for their co-operation and confidence towards delivering the education policies initiated to raised the standard of education in the state.She assured the state government that they would not relent in liaising with notable quality education support around to ensure success of its educational policies.

Special guest at the event, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, applauded this administration for its commitment to making basic education accessible to children in a convenient environment to enhance cognitive development irrespective of their social status.

Onyerinma added that children are very talented creature, one basic thing they need is quality education for them to be more productive.