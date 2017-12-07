- Advertisement -

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement says it is returning to the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

The group has at different times staged protests to Nigeria’s seat of power.

In a statement on Thursday, Sesugh Akume, spokesman of BBOG, said the movement wants to see “concrete” actions by government.

Akume said in four months, the remaining 113 Chibok girls still missing would have been in captivity for four years.

“Following our last series of marches in November to the State House, President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government made a few utterances regarding our Chibok girls after months of silence,” the statement read.

“In four months, our 113 missing Chibok girls would be in captivity for 4 years. Our demands are clear. We want concrete actions to bring them back home. Our movement is not moved by tokenist mentions and sound bites about our Chibok girls.

“Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has up till now failed or refused to take ownership of the abduction of our Lassa women and University of Maiduguri lecturers.

“For these reasons, we resume of marches to the State House on Monday 11 December 2017. Takeoff place is Unity Fountain Abuja. Time is 9 am daily.”

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

The sect released 82 of the girls in May, following a prisoner-swap deal with the federal government. 21 of the captives were set free five months later.