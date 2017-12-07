- Advertisement -

Lapai Local Government Area of Niger has spent about N33 million to construct 10 motorised boreholes in 10 wards of the area, its Chairman, Alhaji Usman Mohammad, has said.

The chairman made disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

“We have 10 existing wards and each one has a motorised borehole to ensure the provision of potable water,” the council chairman said.

He called on the benefiting communities to protect government facilities in their wards against the activities of vandals.

The chairman said that the provision of potable water showed the determination of the council to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

He promised that the council would continue to initiate people-oriented policies and programmes that would improve the well-being of the people.