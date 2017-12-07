- Advertisement -

The Gombe State Government has launched its action plan on United Nation Security Council Resolution 1325, tagged ‘HeforShe Campaign and Peace Architecture,’ aimed at minimising the hardship, difficulties and atrocities women go through during conflicts and disasters.

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, who is Director General, Gombe State Enterprise Development and Promotion Agency, on Thursday, said that the action plan would create the much-needed opportunity for women protection and participation not only in governance but also in all facets of our human endeavour.

Governor Dankwambo said the policy thrust of his administration would be in alignment with world best practice by ensuring that women are not only protected against insecurity but also have access to effective participation in peace negotiation, peace building and governance among others.

Deputy Programme Manager Women Peace Security UN-Women, Peter Mancha, said that globally over 1.1 million men have joined the HeForShe movement, stressing that the HeForShe campaign began online with a simple affirmation that gender equality is not only a women’s issues, but also a human right issue that requires everyone’s participation and commitment to achieve.

Mancha lamented the enormity of the challenges facing women across the country, stressing that women comprises under 6 percent of the membership of the legislature, with women also constituting over 65 percent of the 70 percent of the estimated people living below the poverty line.

“HeForShe is a solidarity movement which aims to engage at least 1 billion men and boys on the topic of gender equality. HeForShe is also a critical part of our efforts to promote gender equality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, which include a commitment to end discrimination and inequality, access to justice, and participation in political and economic life based on gender by 2030,” she said.

Mancha described as commendable and worthy of emulation, UN-Women’s initiative with support from European Union in promoting women’s engagement in peace and security processes in Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe States, where government and traditional leaders have taken bold step to increase the representation of women in decision-making.

He added that in Adamawa State for instance, 49 women have been appointed as advisors to the paramount Ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Numan local government Area, and District Head of Doho in Gombe State appointed 57 women as members of his Traditional Council and Advisors,

Mancha noted also that the Mai of Kaltungo, Engr Sale Mohammad engaged over 40 women as advisers in his Traditional Council. Plateau State has also seen the appointment of 95 women as advisers to Traditional Councils and Community Leaders in some local government areas.