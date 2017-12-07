- Advertisement -

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N82million for the reconstruction of the collapsed Alagbado Bridge in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the State.

The news of the approval was revealled by the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya on Thursday.

Yahaya said the construction work would be completed in the next three to four months as a result of the concrete works involved and the need to allow them to cure before moving to the next stage.

He thanked the people of the area for their patience and assured that the project would be completed in time following Governor Ahmed’s approval for the release of funds.

The Commissioner recalled that the bridge collapsed in May and that Governor Ahmed subsequently visited the area and promised that the bridge would be fixed by the State government.

He, however, explained that the reconstruction of the bridge was stalled by the rains.