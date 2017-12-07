- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has approved the enrollment of all members of the National Youth Service Corps in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Sule Kazaure, announced this at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State on Thursday during his visit to inspect the corps members and facilities at the camp.

He said this would afford corps members to visit hospitals for treatment anytime they were sick during their service year and to prevent avoidable deaths.

Kazaure said, “The Federal Government has approved that corps members should be enrolled for the NHIS. I received the call last night and it is a good thing.”

The DG had earlier inspected a laboratory built by a corps member, Kayode Agarawu, who is serving with Eyiowu-Awi Pharmaceuticals Limited. The owner of the pharmaceuticals company, Alhaji Atanda Babatunde, sponsored the project.

Kazaure also inspected the closed-circuit television cameras installed to monitor movements in and out of the camp in order to beef up security and ensure the safety of the corps members.

The Osun State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, also lauded the corps member and his employer for contributing their quotas to the development of humanity and the camp.